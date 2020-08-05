WarnerMedia Remaking British Game Show ‘The Cube’ With NBA Star Dwyane Wade Set As Host & EP

EXCLUSIVE: High-intensity British game show The Cube is coming to America. WarnerMedia has handed the show, which comes from All3Media-owned producer Objective Media Group, a 10-part series order. NBA legend and former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade will host and executive produce.

However, in a slightly unusual move, the company has yet to decide which of its networks or digital platforms the U.S. remake will air on. It was ordered by Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV, who is expected to make a decision closer to its 2021 premiere date.

This comes after Deadline revealed that the game show was being brought back in the UK by ITV. The British network is raising the jackpot for the new version of the show to £1 million in its five-part series, produced by Objective label Wildcard Television.

In The Cube, pairs of contestants are forced to compete in a series of challenges while inside a small Perspex cube. It highlights how even straightforward tasks like catching, throwing, estimating, memorizing and balancing were more difficult when confined and under pressure in a small area surrounded by a large, live studio audience. Working against the clock, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games, each worth an increasing amount of money, as they move closer to the jackpot.

The producers use state-of-the-art filming techniques to show the anxiety of the contestants. The U.S. version will include new twists and turns and also give Wade the opportunity to show his own skills. The updated series will introduce a ‘helping-hand’ component, a call-to-action for the host to enter The Cube and lend his athletic prowess and compete on behalf of the contestant. The series will launch with the latest augmented GFX and camera technology.

The Cube is produced by Objective Media Group America, which is part of All3Media America. It is exec produced Wade and his production company 59th & Prairie Entertainment, as well as Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce for Objective Media. All3Media International is the international distribution partner on the series.

“The Cube is a massively popular national treasure in the UK. Honestly, I can’t believe it hasn’t been snapped up here in the U.S. before now,” said Henson. “It is a visually stunning, but super simple game that everyone can play and almost no one can win. Stepping into The Cube takes focus, determination and calm under pressure, and I can’t think of anyone who demonstrates those qualities more than Dwyane Wade. Dwyane is a legend who sets the standard on and off the court, and now Americans will have the once in a lifetime chance to compete with him by their side.”

“I’m excited to join my WarnerMedia family in bringing this exciting and entertaining game show to the U.S.,” said Wade. “As a former athlete, I enjoy competition and I appreciate the skill set needed to compete in high-tension and fast-paced environments. As executive producer and host, I’m looking forward to teaming up with contestants to embark on a quest that is both physical and mental, as well as adding my own flavor to the show that will make this a fun family viewing event.”

“We are hugely proud of The Cube – it is a game show like no other. With Dwyane at the helm this series promises to be high-octane and jaw-dropping,” said Smith, Objective Media Group CEO. “It’s very exciting to be bringing it to the WarnerMedia family, and we know viewers are going to be on the edge of their seats watching it.”

All3Media America and Wade are represented by CAA.