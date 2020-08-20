‘The Crown’: Netflix Sets Premiere Date, Drops First Trailer For Season 4

Netflix has set a premiere date for Season 4 of The Crown. The royal drama, starring Olivia Colman, will drop on the streaming service on November 15.

Netflix announced the news with a 30-second clip from the new season, in which Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II says: “Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail.”

It then cuts to images of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin. The latter is seen in her wedding dress on the day she marries Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor).

Produced by Left Bank Pictures and created by Peter Morgan, Season 4 wrapped in March and it will be the current cast’s final turn as the British royal family. The show will capture the arrival of Margaret Thatcher as prime minister and the often difficult relationship between Prince Charles and Diana.

Fans may want to savor Season 4 as it will be the final run of new episodes for two years. The show is taking a filming break until next year, meaning Season 5 will not premiere until 2022. Imelda Staunton will succeed Colman on the throne.