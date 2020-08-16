‘The Crown’ Adds Elizabeth Debicki As Princess Diana For Final Two Seasons

One of the key castings in the final two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown was revealed on Twitter this morning.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, age 30, will play the 19-year-old Princess Diana in the series, which is anticipated to resume in 2022. She appeared in such films as A Few Best Men, The Great Gatsby, Everest, The Night Manager, Guardians of the Galaxy, and will be seen in the forthcoming Tenet.

The Crown has had a rotating cast during its run. The drama chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times, necessitating changes to match the aging of its characters. Olivia Colman played Queen Elizabeth in seasons three and four, taking over for Claire Foy.

The versatile Debicki won an AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her Great Gatsby work. She also starred in the Sydney Theatre Company’s The Maids with Cate Blanchett and Isabelle Huppert, which garnered a nomination for her as Best Female Actors in a Supporting Role in a Play at the 14th Helpmann Awards.

She also played the lead in the Australian television series The Kettering Incident.