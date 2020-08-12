‘The Courier’ Producer 42 & Mary Lee’s A-Major Media Team For Movie Adaptation Of Satirical Play ‘Good Fortune’

EXCLUSIVE: Management and production company 42 (The Courier) is teaming with fledgling LA-based label A-Major Media to develop and produce Megan Chan Meinero’s play Good Fortune for film. New York playwright Chan Meinero is writing the adaptation.

Mary Lee, previously head of film at Justin Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment, is producing for A-Major, which she set up last year year to champion Asian-American voices in film and TV. Ben Pugh and Claudia Shin will produce for LA and London-based 42.

Developed in New York with the New Group and Ensemble Studio Theatre, the darkly comic social satire Good Fortune tells the story of Mei-Ling, who was adopted at birth from China by Julie, an American woman who wanted a daughter that would love her and be with her forever. Eighteen years later, Mei-Ling is ready to go to college, but Julie has a different plan.

42’s recent productions include Cold War thriller The Courier (previously Ironbark), starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan, which launched at Sundance, and Julian Fellowes Netflix series The English Game. Adam Randall’s Night Teeth and Outside The Wire with Anthony Mackie are in post-production.

A-Major operates via an independent development fund from majority investor MRC in association with UTA. Projects in development include Untitled Elliot San with John Cho producing and set-up at New Line, and the adaptation of Celeste Ng’s first novel, Everything I Never Told You, which is being lined up as a limited series with Annapurna Television. Prior to Perfect Storm, Lee worked at companies including The Walcott Company, Management 360 and Good Universe.

Chan Meinero’s plays have been produced and developed with Ensemble Studio Theatre, The New Group, The Flea Theater and Rule of 7×7, among others. She is repped by CAA and Grandview.