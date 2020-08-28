‘The Conners’ Unveils First Look At Third Season Poster With A Social Distancing Twist

ABC’s flagship comedy series The Conners, which is back in production for its 19-episode third season, has evidently taken its commitment to safety to new levels.
The first poster for the new season shows the family wearing protective masks. The slogan: “Socially distant since always.” The show is being shot in Los Angeles with minimal crew and without an in-studio audience.
The Conners is believed to be the first broadcast comedy series to resume production on set. It is produced by Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment.
The Roseanne spin-off, featuring Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky, and D.J., stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey.
