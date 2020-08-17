‘The Boys’: ‘Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Joins Season 3 Cast

Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles has joined the Season 3 cast of the Amazon’s The Boys.

Ackles announced the news Monday morning on social media.

“I keep wondering what I’ll do….when @cw_supernatural finally ends this year,” Ackles wrote on Instagram. “Then it hit me.”

Ackles will portray Soldier Boy – the original Superhero. After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades.

Ackles will reunite with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke for the role.

“When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment,” said The Boys showrunner and executive producer Kripke in a statement. “I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of ‘Supernatural’ to ‘The Boys.’”

The pick-up of Season 3 of The Boys was announced during their SDCC panel on July 23. Season 2 will premiere on Friday, September 4.