‘The Bold And the Beautiful’ Back In Production After Going Dark For 2 Weeks Following A Positive COVID Tests

EXCLUSIVE: A staffer from The Bold and the Beautiful production company Bell-Phillip Television tested positive for COVID-19 three and a half weeks ago, sources told Deadline. As a precaution, the studio moved up the show’s dark week for that month and added a second dark week, I hear. (The Bold and the Beautiful is dark — or not in production — for one week each month.)

I hear that after the break, the daytime drama returned to production at Television City and has been taping since. The Bold and the Beautiful‘s broadcast schedule is not being affected.

As Deadline reported last night, three staffers at Television City in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles had tested positive for COVID-19 as revealed by the LA County Department of Public Health in its daily release of pandemic data.

In a statement to Deadline this morning, Television City owner Hackman Capital Partners confirmed the three positive COVID-19 cases.

“The three employees are CBS corporate employees who are separated from, and not tied to, any production,” the company said in a statement. “No productions have been shut down in connection with this isolated incident.”

The Bold and the Beautiful, which in June became the first U.S. broadcast series to return to production on stage, following strict COVID-19 safety protocols, is one of several shows based at the sprawling complex. Two other major ones that are currently in production, CBS’ The Young and the Restless and The Late Late Show with James Corden, have not been impacted, sources said.

The development is indicative of the “new normal” of a stop-and-go production during a pre-vaccine coronavirus pandemic.

The Bold and the Beautiful initially went on a brief hiatus after one day of production on June 17 to switch labs over what the producers called multiple “false positives.” Taping resumed on June 24, and new episodes shot during the pandemic have been airing on CBS since July 20.