The Black List, Media Access Awards, Easterseals Disability Services And WGA Writers With Disabilities Open Submissions For Second Annual Disability List

The Black List is partnering with The Media Access Awards, Easterseals Disability Services and the Writers Guild of America Writers with Disabilities Committee for the 2020 Disability List, a curated list of the most promising unproduced scripts featuring at least one lead character with a disability. Submissions will remain open from now until September 18.

Interested creators who want to submit can visit blcklst.com. Eligible writers may submit their scripts any time during that period, with an evaluations purchase deadline of August 18.

“With The Black List, and our fellow partners, we have the unique opportunity to bring powerful and engaging stories about people with disabilities to the attention of Hollywood,” said Mark Whitley, CEO of Easterseals Southern California. “Through these authentic voices we can change perceptions of the nation’s largest minority group and help create a more inclusive society.”

“The WGA Writers with Disabilities Committee sees The Disability List as a major breakthrough in expanding portrayals of the disability experience in film and TV scriptwriting,” said Allen Rucker, member of the WGA Writers with Disabilities Committee and Chair of the Media Access Awards.

Kate Hagen of the Black List adds, “When we talk about diversity in media, that conversation must begin at the script level. The Black List is thrilled to be partnering with the Media Access Awards, Easterseals Disability Services, and The WGA Writers with Disabilities Committee for the second year to shine a spotlight on some incredible storytellers and their scripts exploring the multitudes of the disability experience.”

Selected writers will be notified of their placement in Fall 2020, with a public announcement to follow at the Media Access Awards on November 19, 2020.

Requirements for The Disability List are below:

Unproduced scripts featuring at least one lead character with a disability are eligible for this collaboration

Any kind of story is eligible and will be considered

Feature film scripts, half-hour scripts and one-hour episodic scripts will be considered for this partnership – no webseries, please

All levels of experience considered for submitting writers

The inaugural list was presented last year as a part of the 40th annual Media Access Awards in partnership with Easterseals. The Media Access Awards celebrate those who advance inclusion in Hollywood through the employment of and creation of accurate portrayals of people with disabilities in film, television and new media.