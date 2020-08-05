‘The Bay’ Resumes Production Amid Strict COVID-19 Protocols

EXCLUSIVE: Multiple Emmy-winning digital drama series The Bay has resumed production on its sixth season, brought to a halt earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The series, along with virtually the entire TV and film industry, shut down production in mid-March due to the virus outbreak. Producer LANY Entertainment tells Deadline the series has resumed shooting at a secure location outside Los Angeles County. “Strictly adhering to the newly established industry guidelines, LANY Entertainment and The Bay producers have implemented rigorous safety standards and protocols including a skeleton crew and most of the cast being quarantined on a private 800-acre property, in addition to regular COVID-19 testing, and mandatory daily temperature checks from an onset medical professional, LANY Entertainment said in a statement.

Per the official logline, The Bay follows the affluent yet cursed Bay City residents whose lives are riddled with forbidden love, malicious lies and never-ending scandals. Socialite Sara Garrett, her youngest son Pete, and those around them face a series of dilemmas that involve rape, blackmail, sordid lovers and vindictive arch rivals.

The critically praised series is coming off its fifth Daytime Emmy win for Outstanding Digital Drama Series and additional wins this year for Outstanding Lead Actor (Kristos Andrews), Outstanding Lead Actress (Jade Harlow), and Outstanding Directing in a Digital Drama Series. Over the course of its run, it has won 19 Daytime Emmy awards and received 43 nominations.

Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

The new season is written and directed by creator/showrunner Gregori J. Martin and executive producer and executive story editor Wendy Riche. Additional writers for Season 6 include Anne Schoettle (The Young and the Restless), Nick Peet (NBC’s Grimm) Susan Dansby (Ambitions).

Karrueche Tran returns for season 6 as Vivian Johnson-Garrett. This season she and her husband Pete (Kristos Andrews) are faced with important and socially relevant issues involving heart-wrenching COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter storylines.

Season 6 cast also includes John Aprea as former Mayor Jack Madison, Vanessa Williams, who last appeared as Cleo Harris in season 2, and returns as the new Bay City mayor, and Carrington Garland as realtor Kelly Johnson.

All new episodes of Season 5 will be released later this summer on Amazon Prime Video, followed by the 10-episode Season 6. The new season will premiere with a two-part 10th anniversary special on September 15, with the remaining episodes slated for release in December, the date TBA.

The Bay is currently available on Amazon Prime in the U.S. and is being distributed by GRB Studios internationally.