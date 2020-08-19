‘The Batman’: Robert Pattinson DC Movie Returning To Production In September

No surprise here as many Hollywood productions already are underway in the UK, i.e. Sony’s Cinderella and Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion (both which we first told you about), but Matt Reeves’ The Batman will return to filming in the UK next month at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

Filming stopped in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, set construction began last month. The pic’s panel will be part of Warner Bros.’ DC Fandome on Saturday.

DC FanDome Unveils Schedule, Sets Panels For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘The Batman’, ‘Black Adam’, ‘Lucifer’, ‘The Flash’, And More –

Unlike Canada, where incoming U.S. production crews have to quarantine for 14 days before working, that is not the case in the UK as film productions are deemed essential workers.

Related Story 'The Batman' Companion TV Series From Matt Reeves & Terence Winter Set At HBO Max

Warners already has resumed shooting the Village Roadshow co-production The Matrix 4 in Berlin.

Reeves told me soon after the pandemic shutdown that a quarter of The Batman was in the can, but he wasn’t planning on editing anything at that point. He was going to use his down-time reconsidering “the tone of things. It happens any time you shoot anything. The unexpected — happy accidents and things you didn’t quite expect: That is the lightning in a bottle for something that is alive. I would say that the changes really have to do with ‘Oh, seeing the tone of this’ with these scenes we haven’t done which connect to that part of the storyline. It feels like there might be an opportunity to explore some of that unexpected tone that we found. With these movies, you never have enough prep time, because they’re so complex and so enormous in so many ways. It also gives me a moment to think about the larger sequences that have yet to come up and how I want to realize those.”

Due to COVID-19, the release date for The Batman was pushed from June 2021 to October 1, 2021. The reboot stars Pattinson in the title role, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Variety first had the news about The Batman going back to production. Warner Bros. didn’t provide comment when reached by Deadline.