‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Drops Logo & Teaser Poster On Social Media

WB

The Batman doesn’t hit theaters until Oct. 1, 2021, however, director Matt Reeves unveiled for fans the reboot’s first teaser poster and logo on Twitter today. The reveal comes before Saturday’s DC Fandome virtual confab.

The Robert Pattinson movie is returning to production in the UK next month at  Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

The reboot also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

