‘The Batman’ HBO Max Series To Take Place In ‘Year One’ Prior To Matt Reeves Movie – DC FanDome

In between Matt Reeves divulging details about his upcoming 2021 The Batman movie and the trailer drop during DC FanDome tonight, the filmmaker unloaded some intel about the HBO Max series connected to the pic, which he’s executive producing with Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter.

We already knew that the series would be an examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, however, Reeves said the series is a prequel to his Batman Year Two movie, with the show set in Batman Year One when a “masked vigilante…starts to unsettle the city”. The series will zero in on the city’s corruption that “goes back many years,” said Reeves and is told from the POV of a crooked cop.

“The story is actually a battle for his soul,” Reeves explained.

The series, which is also executive produced by The Batman’s Dylan Clark and Warner Bros Television, was first announced back in July. No airdate yet. The Batman is scheduled for theatrical release on Oct. 1, 2021, but that might change, given the vague “? 0 ? 1” date listed at the end of tonight’s teaser.

Winter is writing the series, and it’s the first first project for Reeves under his recently announced major overall deal with the Warner Bros Television Group.

Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production company will produce the series in association with WBTV. The drama, which is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, will also be executive produced by 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan; Rafi Crohn will co-executive produce. Warner Bros International Television Distribution will distribute the series globally.