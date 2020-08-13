‘The Bachelorette’: JoJo Fletcher To Fill In For Chris Harrison While Host Is In Quarantine

Former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher is stepping in temporarily for host Chris Harrison on the show’s upcoming 16th season.

The substitution stems from a trip Harrison recently took to drop off his son at college in Texas. Harrison shared a photo of himself with his son on his trip to Texas Christian University on Tuesday, August 11 via Instagram (see it below). The travel requires Harrison to self-isolate for 14 days before being allowed back into the show’s quarantine bubble.

No one is commenting but I hear that the temporary host switch, first reported by Us Weekly, was planned, and Fletcher had quarantined to be ready to step in. She is expected to emcee the show for a couple of episodes before Harrison comes back.

The Bachelorette contestants and crew were required to quarantine on the set at a resort in La Quinta, CA for 14 days before shooting was to begin.

Fletcher starred in The Bachelorette in season 12 where she accepted a proposal from Jordan Rodgers during the finale. The couple was set to marry in June, but were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.