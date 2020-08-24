Producers From ‘The Apprentice’ To Help Plan Republican National Convention

It looks like Donald Trump is really leaning into his past as a reality TV show host. Two producers of The Apprentice are involved with the planning of the Republican National Convention which is set to start August 24 and continue through August 27.

According to the New York Times, Sadoux Kim, who worked on The Apprentice and once was a judge on the Miss Universe pageant, has assumed the position as lead consultant on the production of the RNC while former NBC exec Chuck LaBella, who produced The Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump is also set to work on the event which will be somewhat of a hybrid affair. It’s no surprise that the pair working on the RNC both worked on projects that help amplify Trump’s brand.

Trump is set to speak all four days of the convention. The RNC is going to be a family affair as Melania, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany are set to speak. In addition to 45’s wife and offspring Vice President Mike Pence, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott are lined up to speak.

Trump and Pence are expected to appear in-person at the Charlotte, North Carolina convention site on Monday while the rest of the convention will be held off site. Trump will give brief remarks after being nominated, but his formal acceptance speech is expected to be Thursday from the White House. The central convention location will be the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.