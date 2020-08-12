‘The Alienist: Angel Of Darkness’ Star Douglas Smith Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Douglas Smith, who currently stars in the Emmy-winning TNT series The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

The Canadian actor and musician portrays Marcus Isaacson in The Alienist, alongside Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning.

Smith recently portrayed Corey Brockfield in the second season of HBO’s critically acclaimed Big Little Lies. His other television credits include a multi-episode arc on HBO’s Vinyl and a memorable turn on HBO’s Big Love, playing Bill Paxton’s son.

Previous film credits include STX’s Bye Bye Man; Miss Sloane opposite Jessica Chastain for director John Madden; Paramount’s Terminator, Genisys opposite Emilia Clarke for director Alan Taylor; the Universal feature Ouija produced by Michael Bay and Blumhouse; the Fox franchise Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters opposite Logan Lerman and Brandon Cronenberg’s Antiviral.

Smith has also received rave reviews for his starring role in the Obie award winning Off-Broadway play Punk Rock for director Trip Cullman.

He is managed by Brian Medavoy of More Medavoy Management and represented in Canada by Pam Winter of Gary Goddard Agency.