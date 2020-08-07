ABC’s ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ Heading Back To New York Studio At End Of August

EXCLUSIVE: ABC gameshow The $100,000 Pyramid is returning to the studio in the last week of August.

The Michael Strahan-hosted series shoots in New York and it is thought that it is one of the first major non-scripted entertainment shows to return to the studio in New York, where Strahan films Good Morning America.

It comes after The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon moved back into 30 Rock a couple of weeks ago with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert planning to return to the studio next week.

The show, which is based on the Bob Stewart-created 1973 format, is a word-association game in which two celebrities and their partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner’s circle and take home $100,000.

Heading into its fifth season on ABC, the series was originally set to start production in June but was hit by the COVID-19 production shutdown. It is produced by Strahan’s SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and exec produced by Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Vin Rubino.

The series will be shot with all of the usual health and safety protocols with crews and contestants having their temperatures tested, with PPE equipment and social distancing measures. While the show usually shoots with a studio audience, as you can imagine, there won’t be any in the studio this time around.