‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Bloodbath: Directors Chopped Along With Early Scenes As Pic Shuts One Week And David Blue Garcia Takes Reins

EXCLUSIVE: A week into production and there has been major behind-the-scenes bloodletting on Legendary’s sequel to Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Directors Andy & Ryan Tohill have exited a film that was a week into production in Bulgaria over some creative differences. Pic picks up where the 1974 Tobe Hooper-directed original let off.

The film is shut down this week and Legendary has set as the new director David Blue Garcia, an Emmy-winning director-cinematographer whose feature debut was the $58,000 budget Tejano, which premiered at the Dallas International Film Festival before landing on HBO in January. He has also shot commercials and branded content for Verizon, Lenovo, Fisher Price, T-Mobile and Firestone and is represented by Verve and Inclusion management.

Sources said the abrupt change was made over the last 48 hours, because financier Legendary didn’t spark to what it saw. So Garcia will be re-shooting from scratch. The film returns to the roots of the Hooper and Kim Henkel creation that was considered one of the scariest films of its era, even though most of the splatter was implied and not shown. The present-day film brings Leatherface back to terrifying life for a new generation.

While the film’s shooting in Bulgaria, the new director hails from Texas, which was put on the map by the original film in an awful manner.

The Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe director Alvarez produces with Bad Hombre’s Rodolfo Sayagues. Kim Henkel, Ian Henkel and Pat Cassidy are producing via their Exurbia Films. The cast is led by Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner) and Moe Dunford (Vikings).

No official comment from the production.