Verve Signs ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Helmer David Blue Garcia

Verve has signed David Blue Garcia, the Emmy-winning director and DP who just took over directing Legendary’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre film. As Deadline revealed, Garcia was set for the film after the original helmers exited over creative differences about the first week of shooting. The pic shut down for a week for Garcia to get his bearings, and he started from scratch.

After graduating from University of Texas Film School, Garcia made his debut on Tejano, a taut action adventure about a young Texan’s desperate deal with a cartel. The film, which drew on his personal experience and showcased the rich Latinx culture of South Texas, had its world premiere in 2018 where it took home the Audience Award from the Dallas International Film Festival. In 2020, HBO acquired the TV rights to the film and is currently streaming it on various platforms.

Garcia is also repped by Sandra Avila, Jorge Garcia, and Javier Chapa at Inclusion Management, and Chris Abramson at Felker Toczek.