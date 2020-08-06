‘Tenet’ China Release Set For September 4; ‘Inception’ Reissue To Hit A Week Prior

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated Tenet has been set for a September 4 release date in China. This will come on the heels of Warner Bros launching the event picture’s rollout in a host of offshore markets beginning on August 26 and in the U.S. in select cities on September 3.

As international box office has seen some strong play in recent weeks, there is clearly pent-up desire to go back to the movies, and particularly for fresh titles and films that pack a big screen punch. In the Middle Kingdom, box office rose steadily for the first two frame after cinemas reopened on July 20. This past weekend, a reissue of Nolan’s Interstellar set the biggest single day gross since Chinese turnstiles started up again.

As another taster for Tenet, Warners will also re-release Inception in the world’s second biggest market beginning August 28.

Tenet is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage. Nolan wrote and directed the film, which was shot across seven countries and in IMAX. The international cast is led by John David Washington and includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

With Tenet‘s September 4 release date in the backdrop, here’s Nolan introducing the Chinese trailer:

Elsewhere, the first major swath of overseas Tenet openings on August 26 will include Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Holland, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UK, followed by Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Middle East, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates on Thursday August 27. Then on Friday, August 28 East Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and Vietnam will go. Kuwait and Qatar are planning September 3; Azerbaijan, CIS Others, Kazakhstan, Russia on September 10 with Japan on September 18.