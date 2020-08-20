‘Temptation Island’: Maui Production Restart Postponed

That was quick… earlier this morning it was revealed that USA Network’s Temptation Island was set to go into production in Maui in the coming weeks.

However, the Maui County Film Office has just announced that production on the reality series has been “postponed” to a “later date”. “Will keep you posted as we attempt to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus on our island and in our state. On behalf of the Mayor’s office, we apologize to the almost 200 local crew,” it noted.

The show, which is produced by Banijay Studios North America, was set to film at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort on the island with cast and crew set to be in a quarantine bubble on the location.

The news of its return emerged at a press conference held by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino, who revealed that the state of Hawaii and the state filming commission has approved the production, though he was not completely happy with the decision.

Victorino told local reporters that about 100 cast and crew would be stationed at the Andaz hotel. “I’m not too keen about, I’m not very happy about it, but it’s been approved on the state level and by the governor,” he said. “The film commission felt it was safe, they have all of these protocols in place. From what I’ve been told, they will stay at that location, film, live, eat. They’ll have doctors and nurses and other medical professionals, they’re taking care of everything and the Department of Health will also be checking and monitoring so if anything does go wrong, we’ll shut it down as quickly as possible.”

The Temptation Island production did have its supporters; Hawaii State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson was in support as was Rod Antone, executive director of the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association, according to Hawaii News Now.

The show, which is expected to film on the island through to mid-October, according to the mayor, originally was meant to shoot its third season for the NBCU cable network in March but was obviously hit by the coronavirus production shutdown.