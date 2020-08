Telluride Film Festival Announces Lineup Despite Cancellation Of This Year’s Labor Day Weekend Event

Following in the footsteps of Cannes, which was forced to cancel its famous film festival in May but still went on to reveal what its schedule would have been anyway, the Telluride Film Festival on Monday released its own lineup. The films would have been presented over Labor Day weekend September 3-7, but the fest was canceled last month after trying to hang on for some version of its former self in light of the pandemic.

Similar to what other fests have programmed such as Kate Winslet-starrer Ammonite, Idris Elba in Concrete Cowboys and director Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland starring Frances McDormand, the list is similar to the eclectic, film-centric nature of Telluride minus some of the starrier Oscar campaign-driven films that have put the fest on the must-stop list for Academy Award hopefuls for much of this century.

Telluride will have a branded event on September 11, when it presents a drive-in screening of Searchlight’s Nomadland in Los Angeles on the same day it premieres in Venice and Toronto. Telluride rarely programs films that previously appeared at Sundance, but the Anthony Hopkins-starring film The Father was to be an exception this year, with Hopkins attending for a tribute, just as Winslet and Zhao were also going to get similar Silver Medallion tributes.

Representing 25 countries, the festival’s program includes 29 new narrative and documentary feature films and 23 shorts.

“Though we aren’t able to present our program in-person as planned, we still want to announce the lineup to bring attention to these brilliant films,” said Telluride Film Festival executive director Julie Huntsinger today. “We’ve listed everything we know about screening opportunities so that audiences may watch as many of these films as possible. The festival will continue to do everything in its power to champion and promote this art form and the people who create it.”

Here is the lineup, with helpful hints of how the films can be seen at other fests or viewing platforms, that we would have been seeing in Telluride starting exactly one month from today:

AFTER LOVE (dir. Aleem Khan, UK, 89 min)

ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY (dir. Liz Garbus, Lisa Cortés, USA, 102 min)

How to watch: In select theaters Sept. 9, available to stream on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 18

THE ALPINIST (dir. Peter Mortimer, Nick Rosen, USA, 92 min)

How to watch: Follow @redbulldocs for screening updates

AMMONITE (dir. Francis Lee, UK, 117 min)

How to watch: Toronto International Film Festival (Sept. 10-19)

ANDREY TARKOVSKY. A CINEMA PRAYER (dir. Andrey A. Tarkovsky, Italy-Russian Federation-Sweden, 97 min)

APPLES (dir. Christos Nikou, Greece-Poland-Slovenia, 90 min)

How to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12)

THE AUTOMAT (dir. Lisa Hurwitz, USA, 79 min)

How to watch: follow at Facebook.com/THEAUTOMATthemovie for screening updates

THE BEE GEES: HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART (dir. Frank Marshall, USA, 111 min)

CHARLATAN (dir. Agnieszka Holland, Czech Republic-Ireland-Poland-Slovakia, 118 min)

How to watch: Screening at the now in-progress Transilvania International Film Festival

CONCRETE COWBOY (dir. Ricky Staub, USA, 111 min)

How to watch: Toronto International Film Festival (Sept. 10-19)

DEAR MR. BRODY (dir. Keith Maitland, USA, 97 min)

THE DUKE (dir. Roger Michell, UK, 96 min)

How to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12), theatrical release Spring 2021

THE FATHER (dir. Florian Zeller, UK-France, 97 min)

How to watch: Toronto International Film Festival (Sept. 10-19)

FIREBALL: VISITORS FROM DARKER WORLDS (dir. Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer, UK-USA, 97 min)

How to watch: Toronto Film Festival (Sept. 10-19), Stream on Apple TV+ (date TBD)

IBRAHIM (dir. Samir Guesmi, France, 84 min)

How to watch: French release Dec. 9

MAINSTREAM (dir. Gia Coppola, USA, 94 min)

How to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12)

MANDIBULES (dir. Quentin Dupieux, France, 77 min)

How to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12), French release Dec. 2

MLK/FBI (dir. Sam Pollard, USA, 104 min)

How to watch: Toronto International Film Festival (Sept. 10-19)

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BOY IN THE WORLD (dir. Kristina Lindström, Kristian Petri, Sweden, 93 min)

NEVER GONNA SNOW AGAIN (dir. Małgorzata Szumowska, co-dir. Michał Englert, Poland-Germany, 113 min)

How to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12)

NOMADLAND (dir. Chloé Zhao, USA, 108 min)

How to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12), Toronto Film Festival (Sept. 10-19), Telluride From Los Angeles Drive-In Screening (Sept. 11), New York Film Festival (Sept. 25-Oct. 11), theatrical release Fall 2020

NOTTURNO (dir. Gianfranco Rosi, Italy-France-Germany, 100 min)

How to watch: Venice Film Festival (Sept. 2-12), Toronto International Film Festival (Sept. 10-19)

PRAY AWAY (dir. Kristine Stolakis, USA, 101 min)

THERE IS NO EVIL (dir. Mohammad Rasoulof, Germany-Iran, 152 min)

How to watch: theatrical and virtual release at www.KinoMarquee.com by end of 2020

TO THE MOON (dir. Tadhg O’Sullivan, Ireland, 76 min)

How to watch: Venice Days Film Festival (Sept. 2-12)

TORN (dir. Max Lowe, USA, 92 min)

THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS (dir. Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw, Italy-USA-Greece, 84 min)

TRUMAN & TENNESSEE: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION (dir. Lisa Immordino Vreeland, USA, 86 min)

THE WAY I SEE IT (dir. Dawn Porter, USA, 100 min)

“Despite everything, 2020 has turned out to be another incredibly strong year for film,” Huntsinger said. “We were able to consider everything we’d hoped to. We love this program and the way it reflects this fascinating moment in domestic and international cinema, as well as life.”

SILVER MEDALLION AWARDS

The honorees chosen for the 2020 Silver Medallion Awards, which recognize artists’ significant contributions to the world of cinema, are Academy Award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet (Ammonite) and director, screenwriter and producer Chloé Zhao (Nomadland).

Telluride Film Festival’s shorts program includes a long shorts program; Student Prints, curated by Academy Award nominated writer, director, producer Gregory Nava; Calling Cards; and Great Expectations, both curated by Academy Award-winning writer, director, producer Barry Jenkins.

LONG SHORTS

THE LETTER ROOM (dir. Elvira Lind, USA, 32 min)

How to watch: coming soon to topic.com

LINDA AND THE MOCKINGBIRDS (dir. James Keach, USA, 40 min)

How to watch: visit https://www.lindaandthemockingbirds.com for film updates

PAWS IN PRISON (dir. Bill Guttentag, USA, 31 min)

THE TOXIC PIGS OF FUKUSHIMA (dir. Otto Bell, Japan-USA, 35 min)

How to watch: Rhode Island International Film Festival (Aug. 4-9), Docs Without Borders Film Festival

WHEN WE WERE BULLIES (dir. Jay Rosenblatt, USA, 36 min)

How to watch: visit https://www.jayrosenblattfilms.com for film updates

STUDENT PRINTS

BORDER (dir. Shu Zhu, Ino Yang Popper, AFI, USA, 4 min)

How to watch: stream at https://www.inoyangpopper.com/work/border

FOREVER (dir. Mitch McGlocklin, USC, USA, 7 min)

How to watch: visit www.mitch.cool for film updates

METAMORPHOSIS (dir. Xi Wang, USC, USA, 4 min)

How to watch: visit https://www.jakexwang.com/metamorphosis for film updates

PEEPS (dir. Sophie Somerville, Victorian College of the Arts, Australia, 17 min)

How to watch: screen at sophiesomerville.com/peeps

SILENTO (dir. Esteban García Vernaza, Columbia University, Colombia, 11 min)

How to watch: will screen online at the Vancouver Latin American Film Festival (Aug. 27-Sept. 6)

SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN (dir. Fany de la Chica, Columbia University, Spain, 13 min)

How to watch: screen at https://vimeo.com/302953733/271561fba8

UNDER THE HEAVENS (SEIVA BRUTA) (dir. Gustavo Milan, NYU, Brazil, 17 min)

How to watch: Rhode Island International Film Festival (Aug. 4-9), RIIFF virtual screening at http://www.film-festival.org (Aug. 4-16), screen at www.nanuchafilms.com

VIKTOR ON THE MOON (dir. Christian Arhoff, National Film School of Denmark, Denmark, 28 min)

“The Student Prints program is always exciting and surprising, discovering the fresh new voices in cinema today,” said Academy Award-nominated writer, director, producer Gregory Nava. “This year’s program features diverse filmmakers from around the globe. From the heartbreaking story of a Venezuelan refugee, to a surreal trip by Australian schoolgirls at a shopping mall, to the harrowing story of two young indigenous sisters escaping violence in Colombia, to a delightful comedy of a chubby, shy, nerd seeking some kind of human connection in modern-day Denmark, these films are dramatic, humorous, poignant and moving, showing that the future of cinema is in good hands.”

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

DA YIE (dir. Anthony Nti, Belgium-Ghana, 20 min)

How to watch: Brussels Short Film Festival (Sept. 2-12), Off-Courts Trouville (Sept. 4-12), DC Shorts Film Festival (Sept. 10-23), Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (Sept. 16-27), screen online https://vimeo.com/ondemand/dayieshortfilm

GRAMERCY (dir. Jamil McGinnis, Pat Heywood, USA, 23 min)

How to watch: will screen online at the Locarno Film Festival (Aug. 9-15)

UNFORGIVABLE (dir. Marlén Viñayo, El Salvador, 36 min)

How to watch: DMZ Docs (Sept. 17-24)

CALLING CARDS

BENJAMIN, BENNY, BEN (dir. Paul Shkordoff, Canada, 7 min)

BITTU (dir. Karishma Dev Dube, India-USA, 17 min)

How to watch: Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (Sept. 16-27), visit https://www.facebook.com/bittushortfilm/ for film updates

COMMUNITY GARDENS (dir. Vytautas Katkus, Lithuania, 15 min)

How to watch: La Guarimba Film Festival (Aug. 7-12), Minikino Film Week (Sept. 4-12), visit https://www.lightsonfilm.com/communitygardens.html for film updates

DAVID (dir. Zachary Woods, USA, 11 min)

I, JULIA (dir. Arvin Kananian, Sweden, 14 min)

LEAVE OF ABSENCE (dir. Anton Sazonov, Russian Federation, 12 min)

How to watch: visit antonsazonov.com for film updates

THE LOST ASTRONAUT (dir. Ben Proudfoot, USA, 13 min)

How to watch: screen at https://www.nytimes.com/video/opinion/100000006865864/almost-famous-the-lost-astronaut.html

“Despite the fog of madness that’s pervaded the lives of everyone inhabiting this spinning rock we call home, this year’s Filmmakers of Tomorrow program is proof positive that both life and The Show will indeed go on,” said Academy Award-winning writer, director, producer Barry Jenkins. “Spanning numerous continents and forms and stylings, the group of shorts submitted to this year’s festival was just as fine as ever and, to my delight, incredibly representative of the madness swirling in this most radical of times. As we move forward from the ashes of upheaval with a renewed focus on the shared experiences that unite us, this fantastic group of shorts illustrates that the ‘empathy machine of cinema’ is alive and well.”

