Television City: COVID-19 Cases Reported At Los Angeles Studio Complex

CNBC

Three staffers at Television City in Los Angeles have tested positive for the coronavirus, the LA County Department of Public Health revealed as part of its daily release of COVID-19 data classified by location and demographic.

The current list, last updated on Wednesday night, has three confirmed staff infections at Television City’s address of  7800 Beverly Blvd. The iconic studio complex is listed as “CBS,” stemming from the facility’s longtime name, CBS Television City. It was renamed after the network sold the property to Hackman Capital in 2018.

CBS still leases sound stages and offices in the complex, including for late-night talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden, which returned to the studio ten days ago after months of remote broadcasts. It is not impacted by the outbreak, sources said.

CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, which was among the first productions in the U.S. to resume production after the coronavirus-related shutdown, has been taping at Television City for over a month. It had to shut down after its first day back to switch labs over multiple “false positive” test results but has been in production since. It is unclear whether the long-running soap has been affected by the outbreak.

LA Dept. of Public Health
