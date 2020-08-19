Jason Sudeikis’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Renewed For Season 2 By Apple After Strong Debut

On the heels of its breakout series premiere, Apple has given an early Season 2 renewal to sports comedy Ted Lasso. The streaming service has ordered a 10-episode second season of the series from Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, set to debut next year.

Co-written by Sudeikis and Lawrence, Ted Lasso is based on the popular Coach Ted Lasso character Sudeikis played in NBC Sports videos several years ago. It was developed for television by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brandon Hunt.

In the series, Sudeikis stars as the title character Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas who’s been hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching the sport. Hannah Waddingham also stars as the team owner.

The series got off to a strong start in its premiere weekend, ranking as the top program on Apple TV+ in countries including the U.S., UK, Australia, Germany, Mexico, France and Canada.

In the fourth episode that premieres Friday, Rebecca (Waddingham) hosts the team’s annual charity benefit, where Ted stages a reconciliation between Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie (Phil Dunster).

Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.

Apple TV+ landed its first Emmy nominations last month, with 18 spread across six programs including The Morning Show, Beastie Boys Story, Defending Jacob and Central Park.

