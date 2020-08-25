Teamsters Local 399 To Reopen Offices To Members On August 31 As Hollywood Begins Rebound From COVID-19 Shutdown

In another sign that Hollywood is beginning to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, Teamsters Local 399 will reopen its offices to members on August 31. The union closed its offices to the public on March 17.

“With many members beginning to return to work, we have decided we will be re-opening the Local 399 Union Hall to members on Monday, August 31st,” the local said.

Local 399 noted that it’s still developing COVID-19 protocols and procedures for reopening its offices in North Hollywood next week but told its members that it will be requiring masks and social distancing “for anyone stopping by. Please be patient as we make the final preparations for the office reopening on August 31st and stay tuned for more information.”

The local was one of the first to close and the first to announce that it’s reopening. But like all the industry’s other guilds and unions, its staff has continued working remotely during the past five months. On March 16, Local 399 secretary-treasurer Steve Dayan told Deadline that “it’s only a matter of days before the town shuts down” and that the local’s offices “will be closed to the public and most of us will be working remotely starting tomorrow.”

The local’s more than 5,000 members work as studio drivers, mechanics, location managers, couriers, warehousemen, wranglers, animal handlers, cook helpers and casting directors.