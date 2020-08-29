Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Bill Maher Goes Postal, Calling For #FreeUpTheMail Effort Against Donald Trump Voting “Scheme”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Oliver Stone's 'Chasing The Light': Exclusive Book Excerpts

Read the full story

TBS Will Air ‘Black Panther’ Twice This Weekend As Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Courtesy of Ruth E. Carter & Marvel Studios

TBS plans Saturday and Sunday airings of Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther as a tribute to the late star.

Boseman played the title role in the film, which was as much a cultural touchstone as a super hero movie. He appeared in five films in the Black Panther role, including Avengers: End Game, the highest-grossing film of all-time.

The film is also available for viewing on streaming platform Disney+.

TBS will air the film Saturday, Aug. 29 from 9 PM to midnight ET/PT, and again Sunday Aug. 30 from 8 PM to 11 PM ET/PT.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad