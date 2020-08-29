TBS Will Air ‘Black Panther’ Twice This Weekend As Chadwick Boseman Tribute

TBS plans Saturday and Sunday airings of Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther as a tribute to the late star.

Boseman played the title role in the film, which was as much a cultural touchstone as a super hero movie. He appeared in five films in the Black Panther role, including Avengers: End Game, the highest-grossing film of all-time.

The film is also available for viewing on streaming platform Disney+.

TBS will air the film Saturday, Aug. 29 from 9 PM to midnight ET/PT, and again Sunday Aug. 30 from 8 PM to 11 PM ET/PT.