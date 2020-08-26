Taryn Manning Feels Entitled In Timely Thriller ‘Karen’; Devin Druid, Carmela Zumbado And Matthew Hancock Celebrate The Holidays In ‘White Elephant’ – Film Briefs

As of late, the name Karen has been synonymous with entitlement, bigotry and “I want to speak to a manager” energy. What better way to explore this phenomenon than with a suspense thriller appropriately titled Karen starring Taryn Manning as the titular touchstone of privilege?

The Orange Is The New Black alum is set to play Karen White (a suitable name) who believes that races should stick to their “own kind”. She carries this belief into her neighborhood. So when her new Black neighbors Assata and Malik move in, she makes it her personal mission to remove them from the neighborhood, by any means necessary. However, Assata and Malik don’t have time for this. As cardholding Black Lives Matter members they aren’t going down without a fight.

Karen is written and directed by Coke Daniels. The film will be produced by Daniels, Manning and Craig Chapman. Vanzil Burke and Victor Burke, founders of the Burke Management Firm, will serve as executive producers. Adrian Miller and Krishna LeFan will serve as co-executive producers. Flixville USA and Burke Management will serve as the production companies. The film is slated to start production in the fall.

Devin Druid in ’13 Reasons Why’ Courtesy of Netflix

Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why), Carmela Zumbado (You) and Matthew Hancock (Kidding) have recently wrapped production on veteran producer Corey Moss’s indie holiday romantic comedy White Elephant.

The movie marks Moss’s directorial debut and follows eight friends who convene for their annual gift exchange and secrets are revealed that thrust the game into chaos and relationships to the brink.

White Elephant also stars Lana McKissack (A Christmas Movie Christmas), CoCo Jones (Five Points), Paul Karmiryan (Veronica Mars), Nathan Moore (Jem and the Holograms) and Avery Norris (Clowning). The movie is produced by Brad T. Gottfred (Confessional) and Moss with Bold Soul Studios, and Milan Chakraborty (Plus One, Assassination Nation) with Attic Light Films. Michael J. Norris, William J. Norris and Jeanette M. Norris are executive producers.

Druid is repped by Gersh and Shirley Grant Management; Zumbado by CESD and Untitled; Hancock by Clear Talent Group and Art/Work Entertainment; McKissack by Clear Talent Group and Henriksen Talent Management; Jones by CAA and Hertz, Lichtenstein & Young; Karmiryan by Grandview and Moore by Clear Talent Group.