Talent Agent Josh Rahm Joins ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Rahm has joined ICM Partners as an agent in the talent department. He was just introduced to other agency staffers and comes from CAA. He spent a decade there, his first job after graduating from Florida State University. He spent the last five years as an agent in the talent department, after working in the talent and literary departments. He also worked closely with the international group and CAA China.

Among the young diverse talent he worked with at CAA are Tadanobu Asano (Thor), Chloe & Halle Bailey (Little Mermaid), Beth Behrs (The Neighborhood) Neve Campbell, Jackie Chan, Salvatore Esposito (Gomorrah), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Charlotte Hope (Spanish Princess), Djimon Hounsou, Keean Johnson (Euphoria), Noah Jupe (Honey Boy), Sung Kang (F9), Jacob Latimore (The Chi), Jorge Lendeborg (Bumblebee), Ludi Lin (Black Mirror), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Charles Melton (Bad Boys For Life), Rob Morgan (Just Mercy), and Jake Picking (Top Gun: Maverick).

Rahm is among a number of well trained agents who were building businesses only to see their career tracks changed by agency upheaval caused by this debilitating pandemic. I expect to see a lot of good people land elsewhere soon, in anticipation of a resurgence of business by late fall or winter.