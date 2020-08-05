‘Tacoma FD’ Renewed For Season 3 By TruTV

TruTV’s hit comedy series Tacoma FD is coming back for a third go-round. The network has ordered a 13-episode third season of the series from co-creators and stars Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme.

The series’ second season, which returned earlier this year, has seen season-over-season ratings growth, according to the network and Nielsen, to date reaching 11 million viewers.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the work this team has achieved season after season” said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV. “With Tacoma FD’s fanbase continuing to grow, the show is a huge success story for us, and we can’t wait to see what kind of Station 24 shenanigans Kevin, Steve, and the incredible cast come up with next.”

Tacoma FD is a half-hour comedy set in a firehouse in one of America’s rainiest cities. The firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls. Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme) lead the firehouse antics and are joined by an eclectic crew played by Eugene Cordero (Andy), Marcus Henderson (Granny), Gabriel Hogan (Ike), and Hassie Harrison (Lucy).

Heffernan and Lemme executive produce Tacoma FD alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment.

New episodes of Tacoma FD air Thursdays at 10 pm ET/PT, followed by after show Talkoma FD at 10:30 pm ET/PT on truTV.