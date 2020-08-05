‘T.O.T.S.’ Renewed For Third Run Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere On Disney Channel

Disney Channel has renewed T.O.T.S. for a third season ahead of the toon series Season 2 bow. The second season begins at 9 a.m. Friday, August 7, on the preschooler-targeted cable net.

T.O.T.S. follows the adventures of best friends Pip and Freddy, a tenacious penguin and a kindhearted flamingo, who are the only non-stork delivery birds in-training at Tiny Ones Transport Service. The junior flyers must use tender care in taking baby animals from the nursery to their forever families around the globe.

Season 3 will introduce the T.O.T.S. Sky School, the preschool where Mia the kitten and the other baby animals will attend. It also will see the debut of a new character, the quirky and indefatigable teacher Ms. Trunklebee, voiced by Kari Wahlgren (DuckTales).

Each episode of T.O.T.S. features two 11-minute stories that highlight creative thinking, teamwork and problem solving to model for young viewers that there is more than one way to achieve a goal. Jet Jurgensmeyer voices Pip, and Christian J. Simon is Freddy. The voice cast also includes Vanessa Williams and Broadway star Megan Hilty.

T.O.T.S. was created by Travis Braun, who executive produces alongside Vic Cook. Chris Gilligan serves as co-executive producer and supervising director.

2020 Disney Channel/Disney XD Pilots & Series Orders