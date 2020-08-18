‘Supernatural’ Starts Production On Final Episodes In Vancouver

Cameras started tolling today as planned on the last two episodes of the CW’s Supernatural in Vancouver.

Series producer Warner Bros. TV made a deal with the local unions that paved the way for production to begin. Like every other Hollywood production, Supernatural was shut down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CW at the time opted to hold back seven episodes, including the two that were yet to be shot, for a final chapter to air in fall 2020. In anticipation for filming to resume this week, the network yesterday set an October 8 premiere for series’ final batch of episodes, leading to the series finale.

This marks the first WBTV series to resume production in Vancouver. It joins Netflix’s Midnight Mass, which recently started filming, with ABC’s The Good Doctor leading a list of other shows that are expected to start filming in the next two weeks.

Following the filing of the last two episodes from Supernatural‘s 15th and final season, star Jared Padalecki will segue to filming his new CW series, Walker.