Sundance Now Takes U.S. Rights To Kiwi Crime Drama ‘One Lane Bridge’

EXCLUSIVE: Sundance Now has boarded New Zealand crime series One Lane Bridge in the U.S. and Canada, while sister AMC Networks streamer Acorn TV has taken the rights in the UK and Latin America.

Originally produced by Great Southern Television for TVNZ, One Lane Bridge tells the story of young Māori detective, Ariki Davis (Dominic Ona-Ariki), who investigates the death of local legend Grub Ryder after his body at the bottom of water crossing One Lane Bridge.

During his investigation with Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Tremaine (Joel Tobeck) in Queenstown, Davis taps into his Matakite — a supernatural ability akin to a second sight that he hasn’t experienced since his youth.

The six-part series is distributed by All3Media International and will premiere on Sundance Now on September 17, with episodes being dropped weekly. Acorn TV will premiere One Lane Bridge later in the fall.

Shannon Cooper, VP of programming for Sundance Now, said: “With a stellar ensemble of top New Zealand talent, a picturesque setting and a gripping supernatural twist, One Lane Bridge is sure to become a new favorite for Sundance Now subscribers.”