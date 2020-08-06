Sundance Film Festival 2021 Edition Cuts Down From 11 To 7 Days

Heavy snow falls on the Egyptian Theatre along Main Street during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

The Sundance Film Festival 2021 edition, which will be adapting to the pandemic environment, will run from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3. That’s only seven days versus previous years when the fest traditionally took place over 11 days.

Sundance organizers recently received the approval for this from the Park City, UT council.

Sundance is also reportedly cutting capacity in theaters to 25% due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The festival also asked Park City to wave a requirement that 70% of events be hosted in the town.

At the end of June, Sundance announced its plans to move forward with a truncated festival that will run cinema programming of the festival simultaneously in certain cities around the globe, as well as premiering a bulk of its programming online.