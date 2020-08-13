Tribeca Film Festival Title ‘Sublet’ Acquired By Greenwich Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has picked up the North American distribution rights to Eytan Fox’s Israeli drama Sublet with a plan to release the movie in 2021.

The deal was negotiated by Greenwich’s Ed Arentz and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

The movie, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, stars Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated John Benjamin Hickey and features the debut of Niv Nissim. Sublet focuses on a New York Times writer (Hickey) who visits Tel Aviv after suffering a tragedy. The city’s energy and his relationship with a younger man he meets there (Nissim) bring him back to life.

“I’m so happy that Greenwich Entertainment will be releasing Sublet, because it’s a movie that celebrates the free-dom we had before this COVID-19 outbreak: to travel, explore, make connections and get a new take on the world,” says Fox.

“It’s about two men who meet by chance when one is traveling, who are from different generations and have had very different lives, but have so much to share with each other. And while people can’t visit Tel Aviv right now, I’m excited that they will see this city that I love and that has shaped me, and which has created a vibrant culture of diversity and creativity on the Mediterranean,” he adds.

Sublet was written by Fox and Itay Segal and produced by Gal Uchovsky, Micky Rabinovitz, Moshe Edery and Leon Edery.

Last year, Greenwich had two of the top documentary hits of the year with Andrew Slater’s Echo in the Canyon ($3.4M) and Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice ($4.3M) from Oscar winners Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. Recent feature releases include Isabel Coixet’s The Bookshop starring Emily Mortimer and Bill Nighy and Madeleine Olnek’s Wild Nights with Emily starring Molly Shannon. Upcoming movies include James Erskine’s Billie and Ebs Burnough’s The Capote Tapes.