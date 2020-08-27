Amazon has ordered an immersive reality dating format from The Circle and Undercover Boss producer Studio Lambert.

The streamer has picked up the eight-part untitled series from the All3Media-owned producer. It has come out of its UK division and was announced by Amazon’s Director of European Originals Georgia Brown at the virtual Edinburgh International TV Festival.

The show will see a group of unlucky-in-love Brits attempt to find love by going back to school – or more precisely an American high school out of a classic movie.

Per the producers… there will be no swiping, ghosting or battling catfish. This quest for romance will be explored through a High School movie fantasy world where a diverse group of singletons, including individuals from across the LGBTQ+ spectrum, will be falling in and out of love with one another in unexpected ways. From taking a seat at the cafeteria, to homecoming, to cheer try-outs, this series creates a perfect backdrop for finding friendship, flirting and falling in love, all building up to an epic season finale with one couple being crowned prom royalty.

The series will be exec produced by Studio Lambert’s Creative Director Tim Harcourt.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this brand-new format to Prime Video,” said Brown. “We can’t wait to see these singles immersed in an all-American High School experience, and cast them as the stars in their very own teen movie in the hope of them finding love.”

“The idea of finding love in the melting pot of an American High School is a pop cultural cornerstone,” added Harcourt. “Every romantic singleton would love a chance to relive a cinematic version of their school days knowing what they know now and more importantly who they are now. Maybe this time the jock might fall for the captain of the chess club and the cheerleader might fall for the math Geek.