Noah Schnapp’s Official Twitter Account Hacked, ‘Stranger Things’ Star Posts Concerning Tweets

Noah Schnapp, of Stranger Things fame, became one of the latest victims of hackers on Saturday.

Starting Saturday afternoon, the actor’s official Twitter account began publishing and retweeting a range of concerning and inappropriate posts. Though Schnapp had not posted original Tweets since July 16, on Saturday his account posted retweets from other accounts about the him smoking and getting beat up. Other posts from the hackers included sexual content, racial slurs and talk about suicide and have since been deleted.

The Stranger Things actor’s hacking comes nearly a month after other high-profile accounts, including those of Elon Musk, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, also faced similar disturbances.

Schnapp confirmed that his Twitter account was hacked on an Instagram story. On Instagram he wrote: “Someone hacked my Twitter it’s not me i’m trying to get back and I’ll let you know when I do.”