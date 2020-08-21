Click to Skip Ad
'Stranger Things' & 'Black Widow' Actor David Harbour Signs With WME

David Harbour signs with WME
AP

EXCLUSIVE: WME has inked Emmy and Tony nominated actor David Harbour for representation in all areas. The Stranger Things Chief Jim Hopper actor was previously with ICM Partners.

The White Plains, NY native is going four seasons strong on the Duffer Brothers-created Netflix series, which has earned him a Golden Globe nom, two Primetime Emmy noms, a SAG ensemble win and Critics’ Choice supporting actor drama series award.

Next up on November 6, Harbour stars as Red Guardian in Marvel’s Black Widow opposite Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh.

His previous feature film credits include starring in Liongate’s Hellboy, action thriller Sleepless and David Ayer’s DC blockbuster Suicide Squad, Scott Cooper’s Black Mass opposite Johnny Depp, Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer, A Walk Among Tombstones, Parkland, End of Watch, Revolutionary Road, Thin Ice, Brokeback Mountain, The Green Hornet, Quantum of Solace, W.E. and Between Us.

Harbour was also seen in WGN America’s 1940s-set series Manhattan as rival scientist Reed Akley. TV credits also include Aaron Sorkin’s The Newsroom, NBC’s State of Affairs, Rake and ABC’s Pan Am

The actor was a Tony nominee for the 2005 revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? opposite Kathleen Turner, Mireille Enos and Bill Irwin. His additional theater credits include Fifth of JulyGlengarry Glen RossThe Merchant of Venice, Tom Stoppard’s The Invention of Love and The Coast of Utopia at Lincoln Center Theater. 

Harbour continues to be represented by Peikoff Mahan.

