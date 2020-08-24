Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Wireless’ Survival Thriller Gets Quibi Premiere Date & First Look

Quibi has slotted September 14 for the premiere of Steven Soderbergh’s survival thriller series Wireless, starring Tye Sheridan. We’re also getting a first look at a just-released image above.

In Wireless, on a sparsely traveled road deep in the Colorado mountains, college student Andy Braddock (Sheridan) drives to a New Years Eve party to try to rekindle a relationship with his ex-girlfriend. Distracted by his phone, Andy collides with a snowbank and hurtles into a ravine. Wounded and alone, Andy turns to his quickly dying cell for rescue, but help is far from a phone call away.

Cast also includes Lukas Gage, Francesca Reale, Mace Coronel, Sydney Park and Andie MacDowell,

Wireless is created and exec produced by newcomers Zach Wechter and Jack Seidman (Pocket). Soderbergh executive produces alongside Michael Sugar, Cathy Konrad and Danny Sherman, Wechter — who also directs the series, which is in production — and Seidman. Alpine Pictures’ Christian Heuer and Propagate’s Isabel San Vargas produce. Pickpocket’s Matt Pittman and Mike Glasz co-produce. Pickpocket, Treeline Film and Propagate produce.