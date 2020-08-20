Steve Bannon, Former Donald Trump Strategist, Arrested In Alleged Fundraising Scheme

Steve Bannon, former chief strategist to Donald Trump, has been indicted by federal prosecutors in an alleged scheme along with others to funnel money from a We Build the Wall crowdfunding campaign for their own personal benefit.

Bannon was named along with three other defendants, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea. They were arrested on Thursday morning on charges that include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, and they are due to appear in court later in the day.

According to federal prosecutors in New York, Bannon and the others raised more than $25 million for a campaign to build a wall along the southern border, and promised that the money would be spent on construction.

“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle,” according to Audrey Strauss, the acting United States Attorney in the southern district of New York.

Prosecutors allege that they used sham invoices and accounts to launder the donations.

The indicted claims that Kolfage took more than $350,000 in funds from the campaign, while Bannon, through a non-profit he controls, received more than $1 million. Some of that money was used to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenses.

The two charges — conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering — each carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Bannon was an investment banker and entertainment industry financier during the 1990s who, during the next two decades, transformed his career into a conservative documentary producer and the chieftain of Breitbart News, which became the voice of the alt-right movement. In August 2016, Trump tapped him to serve as CEO of his faltering presidential campaign. After Trump’s unexpected victory, Bannon was named chief strategist in the White House, a post he held in 2017 for about six months. Trump had a falling out with Bannon the next January, irate at comments he made in Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury.