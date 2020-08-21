Stephen Colbert spent much of his Late Show monologue Thursday night delivering a humorous recap ofthe final night of the Democratic National Convention, but then he got serious, with an impassioned plea in support of former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Well, here’s the deal,” Colbert said. “Biden spoke for over 10 minutes and addressed all the pain that Trump has inflicted upon our country; all the possibilities for healing our nation. But most importantly, not once did he whine about shower pressure. Throughout the convention, it was a common theme: Joe Biden’s history of loss and suffering. Surprisingly, we didn’t get a lot of jokes out of it, but there was a reason the convention hammered this point home: to cast Joe Biden in stark contrast with Donald Trump. Donald Trump couldn’t overcome any of the challenges of his presidency because he’s never had to overcome anything at all.”

During his speech, Biden talked about the pandemic that’s left more than 170,000 Americans dead and the pain and loss he’s experienced in his own life, the death of his first wife and daughter in a car accident in 1972 and the loss of his eldest son Beau to brain cancer.

“This evening, Joe Biden showed himself to be a man who is decent, compassionate, flawed but honest—and that is water in the desert,” said Colbert. “He’s the sort of person who thinks before he says things, and when he gaffes, which is often, it’s because his heart gets ahead of his words. He cares. And he tries his hardest. He’s like a lot of people I know, and you do too. Which shouldn’t seem remarkable but right now it is. And when Trump tweets his all-caps rebuke tomorrow morning, he’s just going to show how our president is not presidential. But Joe Biden is.”

