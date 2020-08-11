Stephen Colbert & James Corden Highlight COVID Protocols As Jimmy Fallon Welcomes Back First Late-Night In-Studio Guest

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden returned to the studio last night and both hosts showed off how they and their teams were handling the new health and safety protocols.

It comes as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon prepares to welcome back its first in-studio musical guest – the first in-studio guest in late-night since the COVID-19 production shutdown.

Colbert filmed Monday night’s show in the Ed Sullivan Theater, except he was in the office building rather than on his usual stage.

“Some things have changed,” he said, as he explained how his staff had built a replica of his office in a different office for him to film the show. “It’s the first time that I haven’t done my show in my house in five months. I’m so happy to be here to see members of my crew,” he said.

“I may be back in the Ed Sullivan Theater building but as you can tell I’m not on stage, I’m upstairs in the offices. The Beatles, granted, did not perform in here, but the girls still went crazy when Ringo came up here to make copies. My staff has done an amazing job turning this into a studio,” he added, showing off his Captain America shield, Charleston map, Lord of the Rings books and a photo of his dog.

Meanwhile, Corden poked fun at the new health and safety protocols with a video that saw the Brit host run into a few problems, or more specifically, plastic safety protectors, as he reunited with bandleader Reggie Watts. “Still better than the garage,” he joked.

Finally, Fallon is getting ready to host a musical performance from Phish frontman Trey Anastasio on tonight’s show. Anastasio will be performing a song called “I Never Needed You Like This Before” with The Roots after writing and recording a new album while quarantining during the pandemic.

“First live in studio guest for us,” Fallon tweeted. “All done safely and carefully. We are so psyched. Tonight.”

It comes after The Tonight Show returned to 30 Rock a couple of weeks ago. It just leaves Late Night with Seth Meyers, who is set to return to the studio in the fall, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, whose host is on a pre-planned summer break, from the broadcast network late-night hosts.