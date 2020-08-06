‘Stay Tuned’ TV Series Based On 1992 Film In The Works At AMC Studios From Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Studios is developing Stay Tuned, a TV series adaptation of the 1992 cult classic which starred John Ritter and Pam Dawber. The project hails from Fear The Walking Dead co-showrunner/executive producer Ian Goldberg & writer/producer Richard Naing, who will write the series, part of Goldberg’s overall deal at AMC Studios. Morgan Creek Entertainment, which produced the 1992 movie, is executive producing.

Stay Tuned the movie followed a married couple, Roy and Helen Knable, played by Ritter and Dawber, who were unwittingly transported into their television and forced to survive an alternate universe inside ‘Hellvision’. Here is a trailer:

Goldberg is currently co-showrunning Fear the Walking Dead with Andrew Chambliss under his AMC Studios deal. Goldberg previously co-created Dead of Summer, which aired for one season on Freeform. Naing also worked with Goldberg on Dead of Summer. On the feature side, Goldberg & Naing wrote Netflix’s 2019 horror movie, Eli, as well as The Autopsy Of Jane Doe, a Black List script which was directed by Andre Ovredal and starred Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch. The duo also sold the feature adaptation of the Keith Donohue book, The Boy Who Drew Monsters, to New Line with Atomic Monster producing, as well as the Stephen King short story, Little Green God of Agony to Lionsgate.

Morgan Creek Entertainment’s current TV series projects in the works include revivals of Dead Ringers with Annapurna Pictures and Young Guns at Netflix. Morgan Creek is also ramping up an international slate with a Hong Kong-based original series for Imagine Television, a German format for UFA/Fremantle International and a French language series via Endeavor Content.

Morgan Creek was repped by APA in the deal. Goldberg is repped by The Nacelle Company and Del, Shaw, Moonves. Naing is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion and Del, Shaw, Moonves.