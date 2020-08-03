Starzplay Unveils First Slate Of Spanish & Mexican Originals

Starzplay, the Starz-backed streamer that is available in 50 countries, has pulled the curtain back on its first slate of Spanish and Mexican originals.

The four shows (detailed below) will stream on Starzplay across Latin America, with a plan to debut select titles in Spain and in the U.S. on Starz and Spanish language streamer Pantaya.

The originals include Spain’s Bambu Producciones and La Claqueta PC making Nacho Vidal, An Industry XXXL, which will examine the life of legendary Spanish porn star Nacho Vidal.

Meanwhile, Express is a crime thriller produced by The Mediapro Studio. Written by Ivan Escobar (Locked Up), it will focus on the rise of express kidnappings, where people are abducted for an immediate ransom.

Over in Mexico, Fremantle and Chilean production company Fabula will co-produce Señorita Mexico (working title), which tells the story of contestants training for the country’s Miss Mexico pageant in the 1980s.

Finally, Toda La Sangre will be an adaptation of Bernardo Esquinca’s crime novels. It centers crime journalist, Casasola, who is determined to solve every crime that haunts Mexico City but runs into a series of murders that resemble Aztec sacrifices. Co-produced with Pantaya, it is made by Spiral International.

Superna Kalle, Starz’s executive vice president of international digital networks, said: “Through our innovative producing partnerships and cooperation with our sister company Pantaya, we have the opportunity to create unique and defining series that will resonate with Spanish-language audiences worldwide.”