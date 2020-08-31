Starz Orders Third ‘Power’ Universe Spinoff Series, With Joseph Sikora To Star

Starz has greenlighted the third new series in the Power universe, moving up the premiere of the new spinoff from Courtney Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Power Book IV: Force will focus on Power’s Tommy Egan, with Joseph Sikora set to reprise his role.

Robert Munic will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the Lionsgate Television-produced series, with the order coming ahead of the September 6 premiere of Power Book II: Ghost, starring Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige and Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

The previously announced new series centers around Tommy Egan (Sikora), after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good.

The Tommy spinoff, initially titled Power Book V: Force, has been renamed Power Book IV: Force, and will premiere following the prequel series Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

“Power has been one of the most successful series in premium pay television during its six-year run, garnering more than 10 million multiplatform views in its last two seasons and we can’t wait to take fans in a whole new direction as we pick-up Tommy’s story with Power Book IV: Force,” said Starz President of Programming Christina Davis.



Power Book II: Ghost premieres at 9 PM ET/PT on Sunday, September 6 before moving to its regular timeslot at 8 PM on Starz in the U.S. and Canada, and day and date on the Starzplay international streaming service. The premiere season will be split into two parts of five episodes each, with the second half scheduled to air later this year.

Prequel story Power Book III: Raising Kanan, that harkens back to the early years of Power character Kanan Stark, is set to resume production this fall for premiere on Starz in 2021. Mekai Curtis stars as young Kanan Stark, alongside Patina Miller who will play his mom, Raquel Thomas, Omar Epps, Hailey Kilgore and Lovie Simone. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is created by Sascha Penn who serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The Power Universe series are executive produced by Power creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and through her overall deal with Lionsgate Television, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Also serving as executive producers are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Danielle DeJesus and Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.