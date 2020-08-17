Click to Skip Ad
‘Star Trek: Next Generation’s Wil Wheaton To Narrate Ernest Cline’s ‘Ready Player Two’ Audiobook

In Ready Player Two fanboy news, Penguin Random House Audio has set Wil Wheaton to narrate the sequel novel by Ernest Cline. The first of which Steven Spielberg turned into a Warner Bros film. Wheaton’s the Star Trek: Next Generation and Big Bang Theory actor. The audiobook will publish simultaneously with the hardcover and ebook editions on November 24, 2020. The audiobook for Ready Player One was the inaugural #1 New York Times audio fiction best seller when that list launched in March 2018, and was the first book to ever hit #1 in print, ebook, and audio formats. The book went on to spend seven months on the audio bestsellers list in addition to over 100 weeks on New York Times print bestsellers lists.

Wheaton narrated that first audiobook and has done Cline’s Armada and books by John Green and Randall Munroe.

