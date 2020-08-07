Stacey Abrams, Barry Jenkins, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe & More Set As Speakers For ABFF Virtual Fest

Stacey Abrams, Kenya Barris, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Gabrielle Union, Jemele Hill, Angela Rye, and Lena Waithe have been added to the lineup for the virtual edition of the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), which will run from Aug 21-30. The fest, now in its 24th year also includes panels ranging from the business of Hollywood to spotlights on new films and television.

Evening programming will include Comics on Comedy hosted by newly-minted Emmy nominee Yvonne Orji (Insecure) with Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), a first look at Universal’s Candyman with director/co-writer Nia DaCosta, and a panel on the new animated series Woke from Sony.

Directors Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard), Christine Swanson (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel) and Jacqueline Olive (Always in Season) will also be present for conversations. Amazon Studios is hosting a panel featuring Jenkins, Waithe and Tracy Oliver, Starz has a Power Book II: Ghost panel with Jackson, Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, while Netflix has a discussion with The 40-Year-Old Version writer/director Radha Blank.

The fest will close with “The Best of American Black Film Festival Awards” ceremony, hosted by Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker and simulcast on IMDb.com. Presenters include Lee Daniels, Laz Alonso, Bevy Smith, Logan Browning, and Spike Lee.