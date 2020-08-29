St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Pays Tribute “Incredible Role Model” Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman’s death on Friday rocked the worlds of all those who knew him, from politicians including Barack Obama and Kamala Harris to Marvel co-stars like Chris Evans and Brie Larson. However, also mourning the loss of the Black Panther star was St. Jude.

On Saturday, the children’s research hospital posted to Instagram a tribute for the Get on Up actor, who paid visits to young patients going through cancer battles of their own.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chadwick Boseman. Two years ago, Chadwick visited the St. Jude campus and brought with him not only toys for our patients but also joy, courage and inspiration,” the official St. Jude Twitter account said. “He was an incredible role model for our patients and children from all around the world. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Boseman, in between projects and shoots, lit up the hospital’s cancer patients’ faces, despite his private struggle with colon cancer. On Twitter, St. Jude posted pictures of the actor surprising children with Black Panther toys and of him doing his iconic “Wakanda Forever” pose alongside some of the patients.

Upon his death a 2018 SiriusXM interview with Boseman and the Black Panther resurfaced. In the clip Boseman and his co-stars spoke about the Ryan Coogler-directed film’s cultural impact, especially the significance the action flick holds for young Black children. While answering the question, Boseman shared that he had been in contact with cancer patients eager to finally watch the Marvel Film.

Upon speaking about the kids, who eventually succumbed to their conditions, Boseman got emotional. After a deep breath and some consolation from co-stars Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o, Boseman answers that the movie “it means a lot.”

Boseman died of colon cancer on Friday. He was 43.