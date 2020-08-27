Hollywood & Media Figures React To Sports Teams’ Boycotts: “This Is Courage”

Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Refresh for updates: Influential voices ranging from Hollywood stars to politicians flocked to Twitter to share their support for the Milwaukee Bucks, who opted out of Wednesday’s NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic in response to the Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kenosha police officers shot Blake multiple times in the back on Sunday. Footage of the encounter has since gone viral and sparked several protests in multiple states including California.

The NBA, following the Bucks’ walking off the court, announced Wednesday afternoon that it will postpone all of tonight’s playoff games. Major League Baseball has later followed suit, postponing the Milwaukee Brewers-Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners-San Diego Padres games.

Figures from all sorts of industries, from entertainment to sports, responded to the. Milwaukee team’s demonstration. Some called the NBA’s decision to postpone the games “a pivot point for the NBA and professional sports in North America” and others lauded the professional basketball players for their courage.

Emmy-nominated Watchmen and Candyman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also touted support for the athletes upon hearing the news. “We should protect these young men from the inevitable backlash/scrutiny they are (about) to receive,” he wrote.

“This is courage. Stay Strong,” the actor said to the athletes striking the NBA playoff games.

Matthew Cherry, director of Oscar-winning Hair Love, tweeted that he’s proud of the Milwaukee team for striking the playoff game in protest of police brutality.

“Some things are bigger than sports,” the NFL star-turned director tweeted.

Milwaukee Bucks SVP Alex Lasry explained the team members’ decision, noting that “the stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up.”

The Bucks exec went on to support his team, saying that he not only completely backs the Bucks players, but also encourages for more change against police brutality and systemic racism to happen.

Among those also tweeting their support for the NBA Playoffs strike were Andrew Yang, singer Halsey, Roxane Gay, football star Kenny Stills, Levar Burton and Wendell Pierce.

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020

So proud of all these NBA players today. Some things are bigger than sports. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 26, 2020

We should protect these young men from the inevitable backlash/scrutiny they are ablut to receive! ✊🏿 This is courage. Stay Strong! https://t.co/twhav60ou6 — Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (@yahya) August 26, 2020

Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) August 26, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks refused to come out of locker room & led a boycott against tonight’s game. The NBA followed & issued a statement postponing games tonight. Love hugs & thanks to the basketball players for #wedemandchange! Players stand w/ peaceful protests. We all demand change! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 26, 2020

If you want to see what leadership looks like tonight, watch this – not the RNC.

Thank you @Bucks https://t.co/9gqLXV8BvT — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 27, 2020

I stand with the @trailblazers and all of the NBA players using their powerful platform tonight to take a stand against police violence aimed at Black Americans. Your actions speak volumes. #BlackLivesMatter — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) August 26, 2020

If you have a voice that echoes, you have a duty to join with the regular, everyday people to make sure they're heard. When we're united to demand better for one another, we will never be defeated. In solidarity with the @Bucks ✊🏾 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 26, 2020

Progress is often uncomfortable. Hearts and minds don’t change easily. It takes bold leaders putting their reputations on the line to get things done. I applaud the NBA players striking for justice and change. https://t.co/Pq5l6m0sEn — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 26, 2020

SO proud of the NBA players. pic.twitter.com/k62nNzBOUO — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 26, 2020

NBA is showing us how it’s done. Time to connect with local activists to help formulate demands. — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 26, 2020

The NBA, owners and front offices didn't see this wave of player boycotts coming today. Hours ago, they all expected to be playing these games tonight. This is a pivot point for the NBA and professional sports in North America. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

I must applaud their willingness to be BOLD and understand we -as a community- a BLACK community – MUST STEP UP AND BE BOLD IN OUR DEMANDS FOR EQUALITY. — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) August 26, 2020

Four years ago today @Kaepernick7 knelt for the first time! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 26, 2020

One of the more interesting developments in recent years is athlete activism which isn’t new but is certainly happening on an unprecedented scale. I love what the Bucks are doing. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 26, 2020

I will remember tonight, like I remember that Summer night in Mexico City in 1968. This is a landmark moment for the NBA. I’m proud of these young men. @NBA pic.twitter.com/w6DdDJ0aC0 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) August 26, 2020