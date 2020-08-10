EXCLUSIVE: SpongeBob‘s partner in crime is getting his own show. I have learned that Nickelodeon is finalizing deals for The Patrick Star Show, a SpongeBob SquarePants animated spinoff centered on SpongeBob’s best friend Patrick Star, voiced by Bill Fagerbakke.

I hear voiceover recordings already have started for the project, which is expected to receive a 13-episode order and comes from the creative team behind the mothership series. According to sources, The Patrick Star Show is in the vein of The Larry Sanders Show and Comedy Bang! Bang!, with Patrick (Fagerbakke) hosting his own late-night talk show. I hear the series would revolve around Patrick and his family. Fagerbakke is being joined by a largely new cast voicing new characters, with SpongeBob cast members expected to make occasional appearances, reprising their roles. A rep for Nickelodeon declined comment. ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Spinoff Series ‘The Patrick Star Show’ Set At Nickelodeon In early 2019, Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins announced that the network would be developing its first spinoff projects with SpongeBob SquarePants characters. The first such project to get a green light was Kamp Koral, the upcoming 13-episode, CG-animated SpongeBob prequel series, which recently moved from Nickelodeon to sibling streamer CBS All Access. The new SpongeBob spinoff would be one of several new animated projects coming to Nickelodeon, joining the recently announced adaptation of Real Pigeons Fight Crime, executive produced by James Corden and Ben Winston, and Middlemost Post, created by SpongeBob alum John Trabbic III.

Created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, SpongeBob SquarePants chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurably optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

Since its launch 21 years ago, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the No 1 kids’ animated series on TV for the last 18 years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is the most widely distributed property in Viacom International Media Networks history, seen in more than 208 countries and territories, translated in 55+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter.

The latest movie in the franchise, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, will be released on premium VOD and CBS All Access in early 2021.