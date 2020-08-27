‘Sphere’ Drama Series Based On Book In Works At HBO From ‘Westworld’ Producers & Team Downey

HBO is developing drama series Sphere based on Michael Crichton’s novel of the same name, from Westworld executive producer/writer Denise Thé, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan’s Kilter Films (Westworld), Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey and Warner Bros. Television.

Written by Thé, based on the novel, Sphere plunges us one thousand feet into the ocean, where a group of scientists confronts the surreal, beautiful, and deadly mysteries of the universe, only to find the people closest to us may prove to be the most alien.

Thé, who also serves as showrunner, executive produces with Kilter Films’ Nolan, Joy and Athena Wickham and Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell. The project is a co-production of Kilter Films, Team Downey and Warner Bros. TV.

Thé most recently served as executive producer and writer on Season 3 of the Emmy-winning drama series Westworld. She is also known for writing and producing Person of Interest, on which she first worked with Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan, and for her role as writer and consulting producer on Gotham. Thé’s additional writing credits include Medium, Cold Case and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Kilter Films produces HBO’s hit series Westworld, which was recently picked up for a fourth season. Through their deal with Amazon, Kilter Films is currently in pre-production on The Peripheral, the series adaptation of William Gibson’s 2014 sci-fi thriller novel that follows a woman in a near-future America in which technology has started to subtly alter society. They have also partnered with Bethesda Game Studios to develop Fallout, a television show for Amazon based on the worldwide best-selling video game franchise.

Team Downey produces HBO’s Perry Mason, which was recently renewed for a second season. They are also producing Sweet Tooth, an upcoming series for Netflix. On the film side, Team Downey recently produced the family adventure film Dolittle for Universal, with Downey Jr. in the title role. Currently, the company is in pre-production on the psychological thriller A Head Full of Ghosts, starring Margaret Qualley with Scott Cooper directing. Downey Jr. is perhaps best known for his performance in the title role of the Iron Man franchise. Susan Downey is a prolific film producer whose credits include The Brave One, Gothika, House of Wax and Orphan.