SpaceX Capsule Safely Returns For Water Landing Off Florida Coast

In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX capsule splashes down Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 in the Gulf of Mexico. Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken spent a little over two months on the International Space Station. It will mark the first splashdown in 45 years for NASA astronauts and the first time a private company has ferried people from orbit. (NASA TV via AP) (NASA TV via AP)

They’re baaa-ackk. NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken returned safely to Earth after a two-month stay on the space station.

The SpaceX Dragon Capsule splashed down just south of Pensacola on Florida’s Gulf coast at 2:48 PM ET, marking a successful end to the first successful journey into space by a private company.

NASA is looking forward to the privitization of earth orbit space travel as a way to save money for future trips to the moon and Mars.

“On behalf of the SpaceX and Nasa teams, welcome back to Planet Earth. Thanks for flying SpaceX,” the SpaceX mission control said just after splashdown, which touched the water at an estimated 15 mph.

Recovery vessels are now working to lift the capsule out of the water. The astronauts will then be able to get out and will be checked by a medical staff before being flown to shore.